The Yemeni forces launched a large scale drone attack on Khamis Msheit and Najran, according to the military spokesman Gneral Yahya Sarea who added that a large number of Qasef K2 drones were used in the operation.

General Sarea pointed out that the attack targeted the operations room at Najran airport and the cashes as well as the aircraft stands at King Khaled base in Khamis Msheit, confirming that the targets were accurately hit.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website