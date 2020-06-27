Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday stressed that efforts by the Islamic Republic’s enemies to bring the Iranian nation to its knees are futile.

Speaking during a video conference meeting with Judiciary officials, Imam Khamenei said the US’ so-called ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran will fail.

“If we do our duty, by God’s grace, the hostilities of the evil US and the evil UK as well as the European governments’ measures aimed at “maximum pressure,” as they call it, will fail. This will result in the Iranian nation’s punch striking them and pushing them back,” said the Leader.

His eminence praised the Islamic Republic’s Judiciary, noting that one of its major duties is to fight corruption.

“The recent actions of the Judiciary in reviving public rights are truly pleasing. Prosecutors must try their best to defend the rights of the people. These rights include prosecuting those who harm the environment and confronting the unnecessary shutdown of manufacturing firms,” Imam Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

“One of the main duties of the Judiciary Branch is fighting corruption in any form. Fighting corruption should start from the Judiciary in a serious and expert manner. The criteria in fighting corruption should only be the truth, justice and law, and no other considerations.”

Meanwhile, the Leader slammed Washington by saying: “The US President talks about 10 years of imprisonment for those who bring down symbols of slavery and racism, and the US government separates the children of immigrants from their parents. But most US mainstream media and movies depict US courts as being centers of absolute justice.”

Source: Iranian media