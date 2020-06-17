In a meeting held at the UN about peace in Syria, Nebenzya called for all the UN members to respect the governance of Syria, based on 2245 Resolution.

Referring to Russia’s efforts for ensuring peace in Syria, the envoy added that Moscow will continue its cooperation with Tehan and Ankara under the framework of the Astana Process.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana Process, are working to reinforce the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and let Syrians decide their future by establishing de-escalation zones, forming a constitutional committee, and following up on the dialogue process and national reconciliation.

Earlier in April, the three countries emphasized the need to continue consultations and coordination among the three guarantors of the Astana process as the most effective format for the settlement of the crisis in Syria.