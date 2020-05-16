President Rouhani said that in white cities, the congregations, not rallies, of Quds Day will be held with observing the medical protocols and in Tehran there will be a symbolic rally in cars, organized by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He said that the time of coronavirus crisis is not over but situation has changed for the better.

President Rouhani said compared to mid-February, when the situation was complicated and stressful and no one knew how long the virus would stay hidden and even what the symptoms of the disease were, but now medical staff have fully overcome various symptoms of the virus.

Regarding the reopening of academic centers and sports events, he said that the medical universities are now open and the rest will open on June 6, and that the sport activities will be done without spectators.