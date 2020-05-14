Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said on Thursday that over 90,500 coronavirus patients have recovered and left the hospital in the country.

“With 71 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 6,854. Unfortunately, we had 1,808 new cases since yesterday,” Jahanpoor said during his daily briefing on state TV.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 114,533, he added.

Jahanpoor also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 90,539.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected over 4.4 million people around the world. The global death toll from the pandemic is now more than 298,000.

Source: Mehr News Agency