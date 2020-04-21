Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,297 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 88 people died due to the deadly virus, Jahanpour said.

He added that 3,357 cases are in critical condition and 60,965 patients have recovered from the virus and have been dismissed from medical centers.

He went on to say that 365,723 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.