Netanyahu Maneuvers to Oust Eisenkot, Latter’s Team Responds: An Exposed Fraud Maneuver

Israeli Channel 14 reported that “Benjamin Netanyahu announces that he has decided to step aside in favor of Eisenkot to be the first in a premiership rotation.”

In this context, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said: “This is another exposed fraud maneuver by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement,” adding that “the only way to test the proposal is for a government headed by Eisenkot to be sworn in, and only afterward can negotiations be held regarding the possibility of expanding it.”

For his part, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said that “the drowning Netanyahu agrees to be second in a premiership rotation after 3 months, i.e., after the upcoming war with Iran,” adding: “28 years ago, I responded to a similar proposal, when Netanyahu showed generosity just before his defeat, and from the Knesset podium I answered: too little and too late; Netanyahu must be brought down, not rescued.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website