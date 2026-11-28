Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Reconnaissance Drone amid Ongoing Saudi Aggression

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Saturday via Telegram, “By the grace of God, our armed forces have succeeded in downing a Saudi-affiliated ‘ScanEagle’ reconnaissance drone using appropriate weaponry, while it was conducting hostile operations off the coast of Jizan.”

This marks the eighth drone of this type to be shot down since the escalation began, he added.

Meanwhile, General Saree reported, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Najran, carried out 86 raids targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Hajjah, and Al-Bayda. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries among women and children.”

“This brings the total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation against our country began to 6,124.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website