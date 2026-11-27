Israeli Airstrikes Rock Southern Lebanon in Fresh Ceasefire Violations

Screen capture of a video showing smoke rising after a powerful Israeli strike on Kfar Tibnit (November 27, 2026).

Israeli attacks continued across southern Lebanon on Friday, with powerful airstrikes hit several areas, marking fresh violations of the so-called ceasefire, which Lebanon alone continues to uphold.

Al-Manar correspondent in southern Lebanon reported Israeli strikes on Kfar Tibnit and the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, both villages are in Nabatieh district.

Videos circulating on social media show smoke billowing from two sites struck by Israeli warplanes.

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Tibnit and the outskirts if Zawtar Al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon. https://t.co/tXfknAIziz — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 27, 2026

The village of Kfar Tibnit was also hit by Israeli artillery shelling, according to our reporter.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out a huge demolition operation in Al-Qantara, a village in Marjeyoun district, Al-Manar correspondent reported.

The attacks on Friday come after Israeli warplanes struck Ain Al-Tineh Heights in Western Bekaa.

The latest attacks come amid continued daily violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli enemy, with repeated artillery and aerial strikes, demolitions, explosions, machine-gun fire and incursions across southern border areas.

These violations have persisted despite the agreement, exposing communities in southern Lebanon to ongoing military aggression and destruction.

Source: Al-Manar English Website