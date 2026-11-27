Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Widespread Raids and Arrests Across West Bank; Settlers Attack Home in Awarta

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli occupation forces launched a broad campaign of raids across multiple cities, towns, and refugee camps throughout the West Bank, conducting house searches, arrests, and field interrogations amid clashes with local youths. In a separate incident, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home in the village of Awarta, south of Nablus.

In the Qalqilya Governorate, the raids extended to the city of Qalqilya and the towns of Nabi Ilyas and Jayyus. In Jayyus, forces searched several homes, while in Qalqilya city, they entered the Kafr Saba neighborhood and raided a house there. Occupation forces arrested former prisoner Omar Abu Labda and his father after storming their home in the Kafr Saba neighborhood just hours after Abu Labda had been released.

In Jenin, the forces raided the village of Rummana, west of the governorate, and searched a house there. Meanwhile, in the Tubas Governorate, they entered the village of Taysir, east of the city, and raided a home.

In the Nablus Governorate, occupation forces pushed into the Balata refugee camp, east of the city. Troops on foot spread through the camp’s alleys and raided several homes before arresting a minor, Muhammad Darwish al-Musaimi, from his family’s house. The forces also raided the al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus, searching a home, and entered the village of Qaryut in the southern part of the governorate. Concurrently, settlers attacked a home in the village of Awarta, south of Nablus—the latest in a series of assaults targeting Palestinian residents and their property.

Incursions also extended to the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem, and the Ein as-Sultan refugee camp, north of Jericho, as part of a broader military campaign spanning several governorates and areas across the West Bank.

In a related context, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on November 26 that between November 17 and 23, settlers carried out 55 attacks resulting in injuries or property damage across 46 Palestinian communities. This figure compares to a weekly average of 53 such attacks recorded since the beginning of the year. During the same period, 47 Palestinians including six children were injured by settlers and occupation forces. Furthermore, 11 Palestinians were displaced due to Israeli military operations, while another 67 were displaced as a result of demolitions.

The report also noted that 435 settler attacks linked to the olive harvest season were documented between September 1 and November 15 the highest number recorded in a single season since the United Nations began tracking such incidents.

Source: Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)