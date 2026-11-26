Martyrs, Injuries in Fresh Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Damaged and destroyed buildings after Israeli strikes in Deir Al-Balah in Gaza (July 29, 2026 / image by AFP).

Five Palestinian civilians were martyred and several others were wounded in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli strike targeting civilians in Gaza City’s Al-Shati refugee camp killed three people and injured others.

🔴 Israeli strikes kill 5 Palestinians, including deputy education minister, in Gaza ▪️Deputy education minister and his wife among those killed in Deir al-Balah airstrike, while drone strike on al-Shati refugee camp kills 3 others https://t.co/NvKAMIzdxT https://t.co/Xx07gq8aG2 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) November 26, 2026

In another strike, an Israeli warplane fired a single missile at an apartment in western Deir Al-Balah, killing two people and injuring several others.

The two victims were identified as undersecretary of the Ministry of Education in Gaza Dr. Khaled Abu Nada and his wife, who had been displaced from the city of Rafah.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike that targeted a Palestininian home in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, killing two. https://t.co/KfWiaWS0zO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 26, 2026

On Wednesday, 11 Palestinians, including two young girls, were martyred and several others were injured in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza since the Israeli genocidal war started on October 7, 2023, with 176,234 injured, according to Gaza health authorities and medical sources cited in late November 2026 reports.

Since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, health authorities report at least 1,679 Palestinians martyred and 6,100 injured, alongside hundreds of bodies recovered from beneath rubble.

Source: Palestinian media (edited by Al-Manar)