‘Israel’s’ Chief of Staff Backs War on Iran But Only on Two Conditions

According to the Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom, correspondent Yoav Limor reports that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir supports a war against Iran, subject to two conditions.

First, the campaign must be carried out in cooperation with the United States, to avoid placing the responsibility for the escalation and its consequences solely on ‘Israel’.

Zamir’s second condition is the necessity of a broad public consensus within Israel, especially given that the country is currently under a transitional government.

Source: Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)