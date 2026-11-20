Sanders Condemns US-Israeli War on Iran as “Based on Lies,” Urges Immediate End

Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders has denounced the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran as a conflict built on deception, likening it to the disastrous wars in Vietnam and Iraq and calling for an immediate end to the campaign and US funding for Israel.

In a statement posted on X Thursday, Sanders wrote: “The wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Iran were based on lies. We spend more on the military than the next six countries combined, yet the Pentagon cannot account for trillions. We must end the Iran war, reduce military spending and end funding for Israel’s extremist government.”

The wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Iran were based on lies. We spend more on the military than the next six countries combined, yet the Pentagon cannot account for trillions. We must end the Iran war, reduce military spending and end funding for Israel’s extremist government. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 19, 2026

His remarks came as the US Senate rejected a war powers resolution by a 51-48 vote, declining to compel President Donald Trump to end US participation in the aggression or seek congressional authorization to continue it. Only three Republicans – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul – joined most Democrats in supporting the measure, while Democrat John Fetterman voted against it.

The vote came despite mounting public opposition to the war, with Democratic lawmakers warning of American military casualties, civilian deaths across the region, and soaring fuel prices. Senator Tim Kaine said the November 3 midterm results had made the conflict’s unpopularity “absolutely, manifestly clear.”

This is the 13th time Republicans have blocked Democrats’ War Powers Resolution. Senate Democrats will continue to force vote after vote after vote until this war ends, our troops are brought home, and costs come down for everyday Americans. https://t.co/yDNmedxVQV — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) November 20, 2026

Sanders has also joined Senators Chris Van Hollen, Michael Bennet, and Tammy Duckworth in demanding restrictions on funding for continued military operations against Iran, describing the campaign as an “illegal and disastrous war of choice.”

The US-Israeli aggression began on February 28 with strikes on Iranian territory, targeting nuclear facilities, civilian infrastructure, and populated areas. Tehran has denounced the attacks as unlawful and maintained its right to defend its sovereignty against continued aggression.

Iranian officials have also rejected renewed allegations concerning alleged chemical and biological weapons programs, dismissing them as fabricated pretexts reminiscent of those used to justify the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

Source: Agencies