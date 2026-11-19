Haykal: Army Steadfast amid Occupation violations

Army Commander General Rudolph Haykal affirmed that restoring sovereignty over all Lebanese territory is an “unwavering national priority.” He stressed that completing the army’s deployment in the south and extending the state’s authority across its entire territory necessitates that all arms remain exclusively in the hands of the state. He urged military personnel to maintain the highest levels of readiness as the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) nears its conclusion, emphasizing that the sensitivity of the current phase underscores the importance of being prepared for what lies ahead.

In an “Order of the Day” addressed to the troops on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of independence, General Haykal stated that this year’s commemoration arrives under exceptional circumstances—amid the ongoing Israeli occupation of Lebanese land, repeated acts of aggression and violations that result in casualties, the destruction of villages and towns, and the obstruction of residents’ return to their homes. He noted that the occupying power continues to breach existing understandings and evade its commitments, thereby hindering the army’s efforts and threatening Lebanon’s security and stability.

He explained that the army continues to carry out its missions and fulfill its national obligations with determination and a sense of responsibility, despite significant difficulties and dangers. It remains committed to the successful implementation of decisions made by the political leadership and adherence to established agreements. He added that, alongside its operations in the south, the army continues to monitor and secure the northern and eastern borders, patrol territorial waters, combat terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking, while also thwarting smuggling operations and pursuing those who threaten security.

General Haykal emphasized that safeguarding independence requires fortifying the domestic front and preserving national unity, stability, and civil peace—a goal best achieved through the rallying of all citizens around the army. He warned against the attempts of Lebanon’s enemies to exploit the current difficult circumstances to infiltrate the country’s internal affairs. He urged the exercise of the utmost awareness and wisdom, cautioning against being drawn into incitement or suspicious agendas that threaten the unity of the Lebanese people.

He noted that the magnitude of the responsibilities placed upon the military institution requires all personnel to work toward developing their capabilities and making the best possible use of available resources. He expressed his appreciation for the support provided by brotherly and friendly nations, affirming the army’s commitment to expanding cooperation and increasing such support—a testament to the trust the military institution enjoys both domestically and internationally.

Haykal emphasized that the leadership is fully aware of the burdens borne by military personnel and the hardships they and their families face. He pledged that the leadership would spare no effort to stand by them and secure their rights. He expressed his pride in their achievements—attained despite limited resources—noting that their competence, discipline, and sincere belief in their mission constitute the true strength of the military institution, beyond its mere equipment. He called upon them to remain steadfast in their oath and the principles of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty, and to maintain their resolve in the face of challenges and campaigns of skepticism. He further reminded them that the military institution remains equidistant from all political factions.

He pointed out that on November 22nd, the Lebanese people commemorate Independence Day—a day that embodies the spirit of struggle, sacrifice, and a shared will to build a nation that unites its people under a single flag, ensuring their freedom and security.

Source: Al-Manar English Website