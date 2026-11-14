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    Aoun: Resolution 1701 Must Remain Framework for Any Future Arrangements in Southern Lebanon

      Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in Baabda Palace (November 14, 2026).

      Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must remain the legal framework and cornerstone of any future international arrangements in southern Lebanon.

      During a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Aoun stressed that “Lebanon’s priority remains the continuation of UNIFIL’s mission and the renewal of its mandate, while remaining open to finding an alternative mechanism under the umbrella of the United Nations to prevent any security vacuum.”

      He further emphasized that “addressing the issue of the monopoly of arms requires a comprehensive approach encompassing security, political, social, economic, humanitarian and developmental considerations,” according to the Lebanese Presidnecy.

      For her part, Mohammed stressed that “security and military measures must be complemented by developmental, humanitarian and institutional efforts to alleviate the population’s suffering.”

      Source: Al-Manar English Website