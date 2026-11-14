Aoun: Resolution 1701 Must Remain Framework for Any Future Arrangements in Southern Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must remain the legal framework and cornerstone of any future international arrangements in southern Lebanon.

During a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Aoun stressed that “Lebanon’s priority remains the continuation of UNIFIL’s mission and the renewal of its mandate, while remaining open to finding an alternative mechanism under the umbrella of the United Nations to prevent any security vacuum.”

He further emphasized that “addressing the issue of the monopoly of arms requires a comprehensive approach encompassing security, political, social, economic, humanitarian and developmental considerations,” according to the Lebanese Presidnecy.

الرئيس جوزاف عون استقبل نائبة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أمينة محمد: – الأولوية اللبنانية تبقى لاستمرار مهمة «اليونيفيل» وتجديد ولايتها، مع الانفتاح على إيجاد آلية بديلة تحت مظلة الأمم المتحدة لمنع أي فراغ أمني. – القرار 1701 يجب أن يبقى المرجعية القانونية والأساس لأي ترتيبات دولية مستقبلية في الجنوب. – معالجة مسألة حصرية السلاح تتمّ من خلال مقاربة تشمل الاعتبارات الأمنية والسياسية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية والإنسانية والتنموية. نائبة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أمينة محمد: يجب مواكبة المقاربات الأمنية والعسكرية بجهود تنموية وإنسانية ومؤسساتية لوضع حدّ لمعاناة السكان. — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) November 14, 2026

For her part, Mohammed stressed that “security and military measures must be complemented by developmental, humanitarian and institutional efforts to alleviate the population’s suffering.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website