Israeli Attacks Across Southern Lebanon Proceed

Israeli occupation forces intensified attacks and military movements across several areas of southern Lebanon on overnight and Friday morning, with artillery shelling hitting at least eight areas, alongside heavy machine-gun fire and movements of enemy military vehicles.

According to a field report covering developments by Al-Manar correspondents, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the areas between Mayis Al-Jabal and Aitaroun, Wadi Al-Salouqi towards Shaqra, and the outskirts of Zibqine towards the Nafkha area.

The shelling also struck the outskirts of Barashit, the area between Haddatha and Haris, the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Wadi Al-Hjeir, and the town of Al-Mansouri.

Separately, Israeli occupation forces opened heavy machine-gun fire from the outskirts of Majdal Zoun towards Wadi Zibqine.

Heavy and medium machine-gun fire was also reported in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, coinciding with movements of Israeli military vehicles in the area, according to our reporter.

The video below shows the Israeli movemnets in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

Israeli military vehicles were also reported moving in Wadi Zibqine and within the town of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, according to Al-Manar correspondent.

Elsewehere near the capital, Beirut, Al-Manar correspondent reported constant Israeli drone activity over Beirut’s southern suburb, known as Dahiyeh.

The Israeli enemy goes ahead with attacks across southern Lebanon, carrying out strikes, shelling and demolition operations on daily basis. It also maintains its occupation of border areas between Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website