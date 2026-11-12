Israeli Forces Continue Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

Screen capture of a video showing a small attack drone exploding in the southern Lebanese village of Maifadoun (November 12, 2026).

Israeli occupation forces continued their attacks across southern Lebanon on Thursday morning, carrying out artillery shelling and machine-gun fire targeting several towns and areas, according to Al-Manar reporters across the south.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that three small attack drones exploded near houses in the village of Maifadoun in Nabatieh district.

Three small Israeli attack drones explode in the southern village in Maifadoun, Al-Manar correspondent reports. https://t.co/HzYIJ4tVpw — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 12, 2026

The artillery bombardment targeted Wadi Al-Salouqi, Wadi Al-Hjeir, Wadi Nahla between Majdal Selm and Shaqra, and the town of Khiam.

Shelling also struck the outskirts of Barashit, the Al-Arish area between Haddatha and Haris, al-Mansouri, the outskirts of Mayfadoun, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, and Wadi Zibqine.

Machine-Gun Fire

Israeli occupation forces also opened machine-gun fire toward Haddatha and Wadi Al-Salouqi, while conducting sweeping fire operations from Qantara toward Wadi Al-Hjeir.

Further sweeping fire targeted areas toward Al-Mansouri, as well as the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Maifadoun.

The Israeli enemy goes ahead with attacks across southern Lebanon, carrying out strikes, shelling and demolition operations on daily basis. It also maintains its occupation of border areas between Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website