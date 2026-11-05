West Bank: Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Dozens of Palestinians in Oppressive Raids

Israeli occupation forces detain a Palestinian man during a raid on the UNRWA Vocational Training Centre, located between the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood and the Qalandia refugee camp, south of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli occupation forces launched a wave of raids across the occupied West Bank early Thursday, arresting dozens of Palestinians, storming homes, and damaging their contents, Palestinian media reported.

In Bethlehem, occupation forces arrested around 30 Palestinians during a raid on Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the city. Troops stormed several homes and ransacked their contents.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces detain a group of Palestinians while storming the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, occupied West Bank. https://t.co/TdZGfoEB65 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 5, 2026

In Tubas, Israeli forces raided the city overnight, deploying across several neighborhoods and breaking into and searching homes, causing damage. The number of arrests has yet to be confirmed.

Israeli occupation forces storm the city of Tubas, in the northern occupied West Bank. https://t.co/wWWsKPtIOJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 4, 2026

In Qalqilya, occupation forces arrested three young men during raids on the city and searches of homes. The detainees were identified as Majid Shobaki, recently released prisoner Anas Hamdan, and Haitham Salmi, as reported by the Palestinian Information Center.

In Jenin Governorate, Israeli forces stormed the towns of Silat al-Dhahr and Zababdeh, south of the city. Clashes broke out between residents and occupation forces in Zababdeh.

The incursions also targeted the towns of Bal’a and Deir Al-Ghusun in Tulkarm Governorate, the village of Tell southwest of Nablus, Al-Masayef neighborhood in Ramallah, and Deir Ballut west of Salfit.

Occupation forces raided and searched homes in the targeted areas, as the overnight campaign extended across multiple West Bank governorates.

Source: Al-Manar English Website