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    Iran’s Ghalibaf Hits Back at Vance: “Why Not Say This to Your Boss?”

      Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

      Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has challenged US Vice President JD Vance to confront President Donald Trump over Washington’s Israel-first policy and the war on Iran, following Vance’s admission that the conflict contributed to the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the US midterm elections.

      “Losing gambler energy, can’t walk away from the table. Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an Israel-First cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?” Ghalibaf posted on his X account on Thursday.

      His remarks came a day after Vance acknowledged that the war on Iran had cost Republicans electoral support, following the Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections, which handed them control of both chambers of Congress.

      Vance Acknowledges Political Cost of Iran War

      In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Vance outlined four factors behind the Republican losses, identifying the war on Iran, the rising cost of living and inflation, the need to put America first, and calls for a change in Washington’s relationship with Israel.

      “The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote, adding that Trump himself had acknowledged the conflict’s role in the electoral setback.

      The vice president also argued that Republican voters had turned out but that many who supported Trump and Vance in the 2024 presidential election had switched their votes to Democrats, frustrated with the administration’s policies.

      Vance suggested that ending the war and reassessing Washington’s relationship with Israel were necessary to win back those voters.

      Source: Al-Manar English Website