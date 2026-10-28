Israeli Enemy Forces Set Up Checkpoint in Quneitra Village, Search Passersby

Israeli occupation forces entered the village of Majduliyah in the Quneitra countryside on Wednesday, setting up a temporary checkpoint at the village entrance to search passersby and check their identification documents.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an Israeli patrol consisting of seven military vehicles entered Majduliyah and the Tal Krum area in the central Quneitra countryside. The occupation force established the checkpoint at the entrance to Majduliyah and immediately began conducting searches.

The incursion occurs against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli occupation military maneuvers and violations across various parts of the Quneitra countryside. These actions including the establishment of temporary checkpoints and the searching of civilians restrict the movement of local residents and raise serious concerns regarding their safety and freedom of movement.

Source: Al-Manar Website