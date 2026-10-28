Eizenkot Pulls Ahead in Initial Knesset Election Results: I Will Not Communicate with Netanyahu

Initial results from the Knesset elections in the Israeli enemy entity, held on Tuesday, showed a lead for the bloc led by Yisrael Party head Gadi Eizenkot, alongside a decline for the Likud party and the bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

In this context, Channel 12 reported that “Eizenkot’s bloc leads with 52 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc wins 50, and the Arab parties secure 18.”

Citing an extensive poll, the channel added that “Netanyahu’s bloc is far from achieving a majority of 61 seats.”

An exit poll conducted by Channel 11 indicated that “the bloc led by Eizenkot is projected to be larger than the one led by Netanyahu.”

Channel 12 also reported estimates suggesting that the president of the state will task Eizenkot with forming the government.

For his part, opposition leader Yair Lapid stated: “Do not let them fool you, Netanyahu’s bloc has suffered a heavy defeat, and the public has told them to leave.”

Meanwhile, enemy media reported that “Eizenkot is holding urgent contacts with the leaders of the change bloc, while Netanyahu intends to hold a conference call with right-wing party leaders.”

Eizenkot was quoted as saying: “If these are the final results, I will work immediately to implement the people’s decision and replace Netanyahu’s government,” stressing that “the initial results show there is no confidence in Netanyahu’s government.”

The Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom quoted Eizenkot as saying, “I will not communicate with Netanyahu and will not enter into any negotiations with him.”

In turn, Yair Golan, head of the Democrats Party in the enemy entity, said: “The public has spoken its word and dismissed Netanyahu’s government.”

Voter turnout in the Zionist Knesset elections reached 66.7% by Tuesday evening, the highest since 1973.

The Likud party, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, had asked the Central Election Committee to extend voting hours as part of its efforts to mobilize more voters, but the request was denied.

This request drew objections from the Yisrael Party, headed by former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, which stated: “No exceptional incident occurred that could justify approving this request, which aims to pave the way for allegations casting doubt on the integrity of the elections, continuing the lies spread by Netanyahu since this morning.”

The Zionist Prime Minister had issued an urgent appeal to Likud voters, urging them to head to the polling stations in droves and warning against what he described as attempts to steal the election.

Amid tight security and following instructions from the Shin Bet, Channel 14 reported that ministers were instructed to travel in specifically armored vehicles and be protected by technological means.

Separately, Channel 12 revealed a suspected stabbing attempt targeting Democrats Party leader Yair Golan. The channel reported that during a campaign tour to meet voters in Tel Aviv, a stranger approached Golan. Golan’s guards stopped him from getting closer, and as they closed in, a knife fell from his clothing onto the ground. The guards managed to subdue him, and police were immediately called to the scene and arrested him.

Source: Al-Manar English Website