Iran President, Qatari Emir Meet in Moscow, Emphasize Expanding Energy Cooperation

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have met in Moscow to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations and strengthen joint cooperation in the energy sector.

Pezeshkian and Sheikh Tamim held talks on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Russia, with the two sides reviewing the current state of relations between Tehran and Doha, and

Cooperation in the energy sector, the expansion of economic and commercial interactions, and the strengthening of coordination among gas-exporting nations were the key topics addressed during the meeting.

Both sides also called for broadening and strengthening political and economic ties, as well as leveraging existing potential to elevate the level of bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Pezeshkian will address the GECF summit today, where he will present Iran’s proposals aimed at strengthening cooperation among nations possessing major energy reserves and to bolster multilateralism on the international stage.

Pezeshkian, who is accompanying a high-level delegation, is scheduled to meet and hold discussions with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as well as with the leaders of several other participating nations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website