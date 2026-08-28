Hormuz Shipping Traffic Slips Below 10-Day Average

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman (August 17, 2026 / Image by Reuters).

Seven commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz ​on Thursday, down from 17 a day earlier ‌and below the 10-day average of 15, preliminary shipping data showed on Friday.

Among the seven vessels that transited were two medium-range ​tankers, one very large gas carrier (VLGC), one Ultramax ​vessel, one intermediate tanker and two chemical tankers, ⁠initial data from shiptracker Kpler showed at 0315 GMT.

Four ​of the vessels were exiting the strait, including the two ​chemical tankers, the medium range and intermediate tanker. The VLGC, Ultramax and the other medium range tanker were entering the strait.

⚡️⭕️ Kepler maritime tracking data shows ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours significantly below the 10-day average, with only five cargo ships transiting yesterday, contradicting US claims of normal passage. (IRIB News) — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) August 28, 2026

The ​figures could change as some ships typically switch off ​transponders during the voyage, according t Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, ​a senior ⁠Iranian source said Iran and Oman were still working on details of an agreement ​on the waterway after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said ​the ⁠two countries had agreed on how to share control of the strait and its revenues.

Meanwhile, 17 commodity vessels transited ⁠through ​the Bab el-Mandeb, another major maritime ​chokepoint in the Middle East, with six vessels entering and 11 exiting.

Map showing straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandeb.

Source: Reuters (edited by Al-Manar)