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    Oman, Iran Agree on Framework to Restore Navigation Through Strait of Hormuz

      Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) shakes hands with Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

      Oman and Iran have agreed on a phased framework aimed at restoring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while safeguarding the sovereign rights of the two countries.

      The agreement was announced on Tuesday in a joint statement following talks in Tehran between Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

      The two sides said the framework would provide a “practical and implementable basis” for restoring navigation while preserving the sovereignty and sovereign rights of both countries.

      Under the proposal, Iran and Oman would establish a joint temporary navigational corridor through the strait and launch a joint project to clear mines from the waterway.

      Technical negotiations will continue toward establishing a permanent navigational corridor and determining the future administration of the strait, as well as mechanisms for information-sharing, traffic management and the provision of navigational and security services.

      The two countries also called for joint consultations with regional states bordering the Persian Gulf, stressing the need to uphold international law and respect the sovereign rights of coastal states.

      In a post on X following the meeting, Araghchi said Tehran remains committed to regional peace and stability through diplomacy with neighboring countries, highlighting ongoing efforts to establish a new navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

      For his oart, the top Omani diplomat hailed the talks as “constructive,” hoping that he would soon “announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz and practical arrangements to restore safe navigation.”

      Source: Al-Manar English Website