Oman, Iran Agree on Framework to Restore Navigation Through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) shakes hands with Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Oman and Iran have agreed on a phased framework aimed at restoring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while safeguarding the sovereign rights of the two countries.

The agreement was announced on Tuesday in a joint statement following talks in Tehran between Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

The two sides said the framework would provide a “practical and implementable basis” for restoring navigation while preserving the sovereignty and sovereign rights of both countries.

Under the proposal, Iran and Oman would establish a joint temporary navigational corridor through the strait and launch a joint project to clear mines from the waterway.

Joint Press Statement of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman

25 August 2026

(Unofficial translation)



His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic… pic.twitter.com/Jgd988VcFR — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) August 25, 2026

Technical negotiations will continue toward establishing a permanent navigational corridor and determining the future administration of the strait, as well as mechanisms for information-sharing, traffic management and the provision of navigational and security services.

The two countries also called for joint consultations with regional states bordering the Persian Gulf, stressing the need to uphold international law and respect the sovereign rights of coastal states.

In a post on X following the meeting, Araghchi said Tehran remains committed to regional peace and stability through diplomacy with neighboring countries, highlighting ongoing efforts to establish a new navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s commitment to peace and stability is matched by steadfast diplomacy with our neighbors. In talks with Pakistani and Omani guests, regional solutions were stressed.



Proposed framework for new corridor, joint mine-clearing, and future management of Hormuz is case in point. pic.twitter.com/5VYzRp1DzY — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 25, 2026

For his oart, the top Omani diplomat hailed the talks as “constructive,” hoping that he would soon “announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz and practical arrangements to restore safe navigation.”

Constructive dialogue in Tehran with my colleague Dr @Araghchi. I am hopeful we will soon announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz and practical arrangements to restore safe navigation. Future management of the Strait and a permanent solution will follow in due… pic.twitter.com/UBkKE2j4SL — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) August 25, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website