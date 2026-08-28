Israeli Raids, Arrests and Settler Attacks Growing across West Bank

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem in occupied West Bank (July 16, 2026).

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) intensified raids across several areas of the West Bank on Friday, storming homes, arresting Palestinians and firing tear gas, while Jewish settlers carried out further attacks against Palestinians.

For the third consecutive day, Israeli police forces maintained control of the Qalandiya Institute north of Occupied Jerusalem, while Israeli military vehicles patrolled surrounding areas.

The police forces fired tear gas during a raid on Airport Street near the Qalandiya refugee camp and arrested a young Palestinian man while storming the camp.

A Palestinian was injured after IOF beat him in the town of Tell, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

IOF also raided the villages of Awarta, Madama and Urif, south and southeast of Nablus, storming several homes in Madama and Urif. Israeli forces also fired tear gas during the raid on Madama.

IOF entered Nablus through the Deir Sharaf checkpoint and also raided the town of Beit Iba, west of the city, and the area surrounding the al-Ain refugee camp in western Nablus.

Jewish settlers assaulted a Palestinian man and his wife in the Ein Umm al-Jarb area east of Beita, south of Nablus, beating them and forcing them to leave the area.

IOF raided the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, and arrested three young Palestinian men.

IOF also raided an area housing Palestinians displaced from the Jenin refugee camp near the Arab American University.

In al-Khalil, IOF raided the al-Murabba’a area and the city, storming several homes during a raid on the southern part of the area. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers roamed near Palestinian homes in the al-Dawwara area of Sa’ir, north of al-Khalil.

The IOF also stormed a home during a raid on the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

Source: Palestinian media (edited by Al-Manar)