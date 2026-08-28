Friday, 28/08/2026   
   Beirut 14:44
ArEnFrEs

Sites and Services

Channel

Sites

    Araghchi to US: Pressure Doesn’t Work

      Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (image from archive).

      Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reminded the US that its pressure campaign against Iran will not work, saying diplomacy can be put back on track only if Washington opts for respect and recognition of Iran’s rights.

      Following his Thursday meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Araghchi said the two sides have held “creative discussions” and stressed that the US must uphold its commitments if it wants diplomacy to move forward.

      “Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar,” Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account on Friday, referring to Qatari PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

      “Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work. The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

      Al Thani has met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, FM Araghchi and senior security officials during the first high-level visit between the two countries since the US war on Iran started in February.

      Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)