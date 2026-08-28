Araghchi to US: Pressure Doesn’t Work

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reminded the US that its pressure campaign against Iran will not work, saying diplomacy can be put back on track only if Washington opts for respect and recognition of Iran’s rights.

Following his Thursday meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Araghchi said the two sides have held “creative discussions” and stressed that the US must uphold its commitments if it wants diplomacy to move forward.

“Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar,” Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account on Friday, referring to Qatari PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar.



Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments. pic.twitter.com/9yQ2pOXe5R — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 28, 2026

“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work. The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

Al Thani has met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, FM Araghchi and senior security officials during the first high-level visit between the two countries since the US war on Iran started in February.

Iran’s SNSC Secretary, Gen. Rezaei told Qatar’s PM:

We distrust the US as they betrayed diplomacy.



If They commit malice, we’ll strike historic blows against their military and economic interests.



The US must take practical steps to meet Iran’s terms before we reopen Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/wwgAUS94En — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) August 27, 2026

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)