US Envoy’s Logic: Asking ‘Israel’ to Stop Bombing S. Lebanon Is Asking It to “Do Everything”

Michel Issa, US ambassador to Lebanon in an image from archive.

Things are becoming increasingly clear about the US green light for the Israeli enemy to press ahead with its attacks on southern Lebanon. According to US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, Washington has not, so far, reached an agreement with Tel Aviv to halt its assaults.

Even more strikingly, asking ‘Israel’ to stop attacking southern Lebanon apparently amounts to asking it to “do everything,” according to Issa, himself of Lebanese origin, whose broken Arabic carries a distinctly Lebanese accent.

The remarks by Issa were made Wednesday, after a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian.

“So far, we haven’t agreed with them (Israelis) to halt attacks (on southern Lebanon),” Issa told reporters.

The US ambassador, meanwhile, made it clear that Washington is instead pressing disarmament of Hezbollah Lebanese resistance group as the condition for ‘Israel’ to fulfill its own obligations under the ceasefire that was lately reached in June.

“There is no agreement to end the Israeli aggression because Hezbollah has not handed over its weapons,” Issa added.

Hezbollah “does not want to do anything, so why ask Israel to do everything?”

He claimed, however, that Washington remained open to talks with Hezbollah “if they have something to offer us”, but dismissed what he described as unproductive contacts, saying negotiations could not amount to “visits and coffee”.

🇺🇲🇱🇧 U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said the United States would negotiate with Hezbollah if the group has something to offer. pic.twitter.com/bHxdgZEuRi — Political Pen (@politicalpen_) August 26, 2026

Asked whether Washington was effectively making Hezbollah’s disarmament a precondition for ‘Israel’ to halt its attacks and withdraw, Issa simply framed the issue as a question of “who should act first.”

“If two people are in dispute, one of them asks the other to start implementing what is required of him so that he, in turn, implements what he is required to do,” he said.

The problem with the analogy, however, is that one of the two parties, which is Hezbollah, has already stopped attacking northern occupied Palestine, while the other, which is the Israeli enemy, goes ahead with daily airstrikes, artillery shelling, assassinations, demolitions and systematic destruction across southern Lebanon.

But apparently, asking ‘Israel’ to stop such aggression is asking it to do “everything.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website