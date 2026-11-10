Iran Dismisses US Diplomatic Claims and Vows to Keep Strait of Hormuz Closed Until Conditions Are Met

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Senior military adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and a member of Expediency Discernment Council in an image from archive.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, announced that Tehran has demanded a frank and clear response from the United States regarding its conditions, criticizing the current American reply as deceptive. Rezaei firmly rejected all American claims concerning the continuation of negotiations with Iran or the scheduling of a meeting in Qatar, labeling these reports as outright falsehoods.

Expanding on the motivations behind these diplomatic rumors, Rezaei stated that the allegations regarding ongoing talks were raised solely to alleviate economic pressures and lower global oil prices. He also explicitly denied recent reports regarding a planned meeting between himself and U.S. Vice President Vance, dismissing them as entirely baseless and untrue.

Addressing maritime security and regional navigation, Rezaei reiterated a strict policy regarding strategic waterways. He emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until all seven of Iran’s prerequisite conditions are fully implemented.

Source: Al-Manar English Website