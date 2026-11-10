General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—launched 109 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Saada, Marib, and Lahj. These attacks, which also included missile strikes launched from Najran and Jizan, resulted in a large number of casualties—including deaths and injuries among women and children.”

“This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition since the onset of the escalation against our country to 4,672.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website