United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hoped that the ceasefire reached in Syria will lead to lasting cessation of hostilities.

In response to question by media outlets correspondents late Thursday, Guterres said he “takes note that Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement at the highest level for a ceasefire to go into effect in the Idlib de-escalation area as of midnight,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General hopes that this agreement will lead to an immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities that ensures the protection of civilians in northwest Syria, who have already endured enormous suffering,” added the statement carried by Al-Manar Website Correspondent in UN Office Geneva Ahmad Hajj Ali.

Guterres also called for a return to the UN-facilitated political process mandated by resolution 2254 in 2015.

The deal on ceasefire was signed in Moscow on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Source: Al-Manar Website Correspondent in UN Office Geneva Ahmad Hajj Ali