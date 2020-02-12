Israeli occupation forces arrested by Wednesday morning at least seven Palestinians in several areas across West Bank, Palestinian sources reported.

Occupation forces raided several houses in towns near Ramalla and Al-Khalil, arresting at least seven Palestinian citizens, including two teenagers, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, IOF restricted measures in surroundings of Ramallah and Al-Khalil in a bid to tighten noose on Palestinians, the sources said.

They added that the arrests took place overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.

IOF has recently tightened repressive measures against Palestinians cross West Bank, with both Palestinian people and resistance movements stressing that such measures won’t put an end to resistance operations against the Israeli occupation, especially in light of US President’s announced plan “Deal of the Century” which stipulates for annexing several areas of West Bank to the Israeli occupation.

Source: Palestinian media