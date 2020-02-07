The Syrian Army entered the strategic city of Saraqeb on Thursday in Idilb’s Eastern countryside from different directions and started acts of dismantling mines and bombs planted by terrorists in the city, hours after liberating Afes town to the north of the area.

According to Syrian state official news agency [SANA], the army entered the city from the four directions after tightening the noose around it.

Meanwhile, army units engaged in a fierce attack against terrorists on al-Nayrab axis to the northeastern sides of Saraqeb and the axis of Mardikh to the south of the city in an attempt to make a gap in the circle imposed by the army units, but the army foiled the attack and inflicted heavy losses upon the terrorists.

The army operations ended up with the killing and injuring scores of terrorists, as many other managed to escape.

Saraqeb is one of the most important cities in the northwestern region of Syria because of its location along two major highways: Aleppo-Damascus Highway and Aleppo-Hasakah Highway (M-4).

