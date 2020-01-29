The Yemeni Armed Forces Command announced on Wednesday liberating Nahm city and areas in Marib and Al-Jawf from the Saudi-led forces, highlighting the heavy losses inflicted upon them.

Spokesman General Yahya Sarea read a statement in which he stressed that the Yemeni forces struck Saudi targets in response to the ongoing aggression on Yemen, underscoring readiness to liberate the entire country.

Our forces continued making gains as the enemy’s forces were collapsing, until they reached western Marib and liberated directorates inside the Provinces of Marib and al-Jawf, the statement added.

General Sarea noted that thousands of the enemy’s forces were either killed, injured or detained in the course of the operation, adding that the enemy’s forces, composed of 17 military brigades and 20 battalions in Naham District were forced to leave, and all of their ordnance have been seized.

“Two brigades of the so-called “Third Region” centered in Sarwah Directorate in Marib were forced to withdraw, as well as three brigades in the so-called “Sixth Region” centered in al-Jawf.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces allowed hundreds of the enemy’s forces to flee in implementation of the leadership’s instructions and to save the blood of those who decided to flee the battlefield.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces highly appreciate the responsible role of the residents of Naham, Marib and al-Jawf, and their free tribes who cooperated to expel the invaders and occupiers, according to the statement.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces hail all the honorable and free Yemenis to fulfill their national and religious duty during this historic phase.”

General Sarea clarified that the Yemeni Rocketry Force and the Propelled Air Force carried out qualitative attacks on the Aramco Company in Jizan and Abha airports

The statement also urged all the Yemenis who collaborated with the Saudi-led aggression to refer back to propriety, vowing to deal with them tolerantly.

Regarding the US attitude towards the Palestinian cause, the Yemeni Armed Forces underscored solidarity with the Palestinian people in confronting the US conspiracy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website