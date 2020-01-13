Zionist foreign minister Yisrael Katz is delaying a mid-January visit to Dubai due to security concerns linked to the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

Reuters cited unidentified diplomats as saying that security officials instructed Katz to postpone the trip as a precautionary measure in case Tehran attempted to target him in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing in a US drone strike.

“No evidence of a specific threat was given, and no new date for his visit was reported,” it mentioned.

As part of normalization with some Gulf monarchies, Katz, who also serves as intelligence minister, was due to travel to Dubai for meetings related to Expo 2020, where the apartheid entity will have a pavilion.

A November media report said “Israelis” would be allowed to attend, despite the absence of official diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Source: AFP