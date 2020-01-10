Translated and subtitled by Mohammad Salami

During one of his numerous missions in Iraq, aimed at supporting the Iraqi army, security agencies and the popular forces in their fight against ISIL, the head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, General Qassem Suleimani, spoke to Al-Manar reporter in presence of a number of fighters.

On January 3, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

On January 8, the Iranian rocketry forces responded by firing 13 ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain Al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar, causing heavy losses upon it.

Martyr Suleimani hailed the efforts being exerted by the Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stressing that despite all the local and regional challenges he is in good health and does not surrender to exhaustion.

General Suleimani noted that the nature of the fighter in the axis of the resistance has changed positively, regarding his creed, culture and movement.

Suleimani clarified that he was carrying out a role of consultancy in the fight against ISIL in Iraq, adding that only the divine help could lead to ISIL defeat.

Commenting on the terrorist groups’ situation in Syria, General Suleimani stressed that their aim was not dethroning President Assad, yet overthrowing the power that defeated the Israeli enemy.

General Suleimani also highlighted the importance of fighting all the enemies, including the terrorists, in order to protect the religion, stressing that fighting ISIL is the same as the fight in Ashura.

Martyr Suleimani greeted Hezbollah for presenting an exclusive experience of the fight against the enemies for the sake of Allah, expressing his deep love to Sayyed Nasrallah.

“I am ready to donate any of my non-redundant body organs to Imam Khamenei and Sayyed Nasrallah.”

General Suleimani emphasized that Sayyed Nasrallah is a very faithful person who adores Imam Khamenei.

The following video shows some of what General Suleimani said about Hezbollah Secreary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Hezbollah military commander, martyr Imad Mughniyeh (who was claimed in a car bomb attack in Damascus in 2008):

Source: Al-Manar English Website