A circulated video showed the two martyrs General Qassem Suleimani and Hajj Imad Mghniyeh with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Martyr Suleimani, the head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, was killed in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad’s airport on January 3, 2019.

Martyr Mughinyeh, Hezbollah military commander, was killed in a car bomb attack in Damascus on February 12, 2008.

Source: Al-Manar English Website