Millions of Iranians have poured into the streets of Ahvaz, holding massive funeral processions for the Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Suleimani, who was martyred by US terrorists in Baghdad on Friday.

The bodies of the martyred commander and his companions have arrived in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz, the main city in Iran’s eight-year battle against the forces of the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, which was the scene of braveries of General Suleimani and thousands of other Iranians.

From Ahvaz, the cortege will be heading to the holy city of Mashhad in Iran’s northeast later in the day and from there to Tehran on Monday and finally to his hometown Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that a harsh vengeance “in due time and right place” awaits criminals behind Suleimani’s assassination.

Source: Mehr News Agency