Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have intercepted and targeted the fourth unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition in a week, in retaliation for the alliance’s military aggression against their conflict-stricken country.

The media bureau of the Ansarullah movement, citing an unnamed military source, reported that Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the drone as it was flying in the skies east of Jabal al-Alam mountainous area in Saudi Arabia’s southern border region of Jizan on Saturday evening.

The statement added that the unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted with a proper missile as it was conducting “hostile acts” in the area.

On Friday, Yemeni air defense forces and fighters from Popular Committees shot down a Saudi-led drone as it was on a reconnaissance mission over Jahfan district of Jizan, situated 966 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh.

Source: Websites