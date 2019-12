Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad considered that the US is punishing the Lebanese for rejecting the Israeli-oriented demarcation of the Lebanese-Palestinian marine border, wondering whether Washington aims at confiscating and controlling Lebanon’s gas.

“We are keen to have open ties with all the world states, except the Zionist entity, on the basis of securing our interests,” MP Raad added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website