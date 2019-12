The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun called on Monday for trying all who are involved in demoting the national currency in accordance with the laws in effect.

President Aoun met at Baabda palace with the newly-elected head of Beirut Bar Association, Melhem Khalaf, and an accompanying delegation.

“We are in fight against not only the corrupts but also the social incubator which protects them,” President Aoun said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website