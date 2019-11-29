Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed Friday that the US administration is imposing an economic siege on Lebanon, adding that Washington does not care about the economic situation in Lebanon.

Sheikh Daamoush added that Washington has been behind the economic crisis in Lebanon, citing the US rejection of any cooperation between Lebanon and Russia as well as China.

His eminence also called for a speedy formation of the new cabinet, urging the caretaker government to take the responsibility for the people interests.

Source: Al-Manar English Website