Dear followers, we would like to inform you that the Twitter account mentioned below is fake and does not affiliate with Al-Manar Channel.

Accordingly, we ask our followers to unfollow this fake account and wait for the new official account of the Channel that will be announced exclusively by its website, www.almanar.com.lb

The URL of the fake account is https://twitter.com/almanarnews3?s=08&fbclid=IwAR38-G9L93fihCTU-Mh8JhFUqlFlDc-qHX-9wr28Wvy_kFGVmw02PREOAgA

Source: Al-Manar English Website