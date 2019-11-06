The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday revealed, during his weekly meeting with the members of the parliament at his residence in Ain Al-Tineh, that a Greek-French firm is exploring oil on Lebanon’s border and even within its international waters.

Berri added that the French oil firm Total possesses 40% of the Greek corporation’s shares, adding that Total has been weirdly procrastinating the exploration of oil resources in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Speaker sent his envoy to meet the president of Total firm in France, according to the National News Agency.

Elsewhere, Berri called for a speedy cabinet formation, highlighting the importance of approving the draft laws concerned with the people rights during the parliamentary sessions.

Source: Al-Manar English Website