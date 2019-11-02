Members of the US Congress, who belong to both the Republicans and Democrats, asked that the social media network Twitter to suspend all the accounts affiliated with Hezbollah and Hamas, setting November 1 as a deadline for the action.

The US congressmen rejected to distinguish between the military and the political wings of the organizations they classify as terrorist, stressing that Twitter must not give them any chance to convey ‘hate’.

In this context, Al-Manar TV accounts on Twitter, including @AlmanarEnglish, were suspended without any prior notification.

The accounts which had around one million followers were characterized by its objectivity and accuracy in conveying truth.

