Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday in northern Iraq in an attack blamed on Kurdish militants, the defense ministry said.

The soldiers died after an improvised explosive device (IED) “placed by PKK separatist terrorists exploded as a supply convoy was passing”, the ministry said.

Turkish soldiers have been in northern Iraq since May in a ground offensive and bombing campaign against the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK has conducted a separatist insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Its leadership and rear bases are located in the remote mountainous Qandil region and other areas of northern Iraq.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

Source: AFP