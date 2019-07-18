At least 11 people were killed and scores more wounded Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the insurgents said.

The assault comes amid a series of ‘peace talks’ between Washington and the Taliban that both sides say are making progress, but which so far have yielded no reduction in violence in the grueling Afghan conflict.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan’s second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound.

Source: AFP