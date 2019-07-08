Iran’s Defense Ministry has started delivering domestically-built Haidar-class patrol boats to the country’s police force operating in the Persian Gulf region.

The frigates, mainly tasked with search and rescue missions, joined the Iranian marine police’ fleet during a ceremony in southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Monday, after successfully passing sea and shore-based trials.

The Haidar-class vessels are made of marine grade aluminum alloy hulls, which gives them high hydro-dynamic capabilities and let’s them withstand powerful sea storms. They are also built around the latest Search and Rescue (SAR) concepts. The self-righting features of the vessels mean they can stay afloat even at high rolling angles of up to 180 degrees.

Beside search and rescue missions, the frigates will patrol Iran’s territorial waters to ensure their safety.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Managing Director of Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari and Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, the Iranian defense chief said Haidar-class vessels were highly maneuverable in all weather conditions and could be used as the basis for other projects such as marine ambulances and fireboats.

They can also be used for military purposes as well as coast guard and anti-smuggling missions.

Over the past years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

Source: Iranian Agencies