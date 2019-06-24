Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that Iran not only doesn’t seek escalation of tensions in the region, but welcomes de-escalation of tensions.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “We refer all those who are after de-escalating tensions to the root cause of the strain which is US administration’s lack of commitment and economic terrorism”.

He called US Deal of Century that is set to be presented as the solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at the Bahrain conference a “shame”, stressing that the conference and the sale of Palestine will and rights lead nowhere.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman said, “Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe delivered a verbal not written message. They demanded de-escalation of tensions in the region. They don’t want to see tensions in the important region”.

“Iran presented solid and concrete evidence over US spy drone’s encroachment into the Iranian airspace. We have taken legal action with the UN Security Council against the US over the issue,” Mousavi noted.

About UAE’s claim on its readiness to hold talks with Iran, the official said, “If they mean talking with the Persian Gulf countries, Iran has already expressed its readiness for such talks. Iran believes that dialogue benefits all sides and it has also proposed inking non-aggression pacts. It is up to them to decide. We openly embrace talks with them despite having some differences”.

He has also warned the European parties to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that if they do not take a significant step within the few coming days, Tehran’s second phase of reducing its JCPOA commitments will begin more seriously.

“If INSTEX does not become operational in the next few days, Iran will not be obliged to adhere to its other obligations. Iran needs to return to the level of oil revenues it earned before the withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal,” Mousavi said.

“Preserving the JCPOA depends on the fulfillment of the obligations of all parties, but except for limited efforts made by some parties, the remaining signatories have not done anything effective.”

Mousavi added Tehran will not wait for the Europe any longer and it is exchanging views with some friendly countries to make banking and trade mechanisms operational.

He underlined that the Iran will never bow to pressures and sanctions, adding that Washington’s imposition of sanctions against Iran is merely a propaganda campaign.

