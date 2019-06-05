Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Sayyed Ammar Hakim said that Iraq will not remain silent in the face of US anti-Iran sanctions.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which indicates the end of the month of Ramadan.

He condemned the US unilateral sanctions imposed against Iranian people and reiterated that Iraq would not remain silent or impartial in the face of the US pressures and sanctions against Iran.

He emphasized that Iraq must play a leading role in resolving regional crises due to its influential geographical position, lying in the center of conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

Iraqi people will not be impartial towards the US anti-Iran measures and will strongly condemn US unilateral sanctions policy against Muslim nation and our brother in Iran, especially since Iraq, more than any other nation, has tasted of the sanctions in the 1990s, Hakim stressed.

This is for several times that Sayyed Ammar Hakim, while condemning US unilateral policies in the region and pressures imposed against Iran, emphasizes on this issue that Iraqi people stand by the Iranian people in the face of US sanctions.

Source: Mehr News Agency