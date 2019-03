New Zealand police investigating Friday’s mosque massacre in Christchurch have evacuated residents living near a property in the city of Dunedin that they believe is linked to the attacks, officials said.

Police said the property, located some 350 kilometers (220 miles) from Christchurch, was “of interest” in relation to the mosque attacks which left 49 dead.

“Evacuations of properties in the immediate area have taken place as a precaution,” police said in a statement.

Source: AFP